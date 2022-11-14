Tamil Nadu to return nearly 60,000 doses of Covaxin nearing expiry

November 14, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu will return nearly 60,000 doses of Covaxin, with near expiry of two months, to the Government of India. Bharat Biotech will replace the doses with ones having a longer shelf life.

According to officials of the Health Department, a total of 60,280 doses of Covaxin with near expiry of November and December 2022 were available in the State. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for replacing near expiry vaccines and disposal of expired vaccines was in place.

All Deputy Directors of Health Services of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine were told to instruct the cold chain handlers of all cold chain points to return the near expiry doses to the respective district vaccine stores (DVS) and take appropriate action to dispose of the expired doses per the disposal guidelines at the DVS, officials said.

The Government of India has informed that Covaxin doses with near expiry - November and December 2022 - will be replaced with vials with a longer shelf life by Bharat Biotech.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said Covaxin doses with near expiry dates were a challenge across the country but a buy-back policy was going on.

Meanwhile, the second dose uptake of COVID-19 vaccines across all age groups remains poor in the State. In the 18 years and above population, 96.6% have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while the second dose coverage stood at 91.66%.

In the 12-14 years category, 94.6% persons have received the first dose and 77.87% have received the second dose. The first dose coverage in the 15-18 years category reached 91.34%, while the second dose coverage was 77.86%, according to official data. The official said the second dose uptake remained poor in the State and needed to improve.