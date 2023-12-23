Tamil Nadu to conduct annual synchronised bird census from January 27

December 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will conduct the next annual bird census in two phases from January 27, 2024.

As the migratory bird season in Tamil Nadu usually begins with the onset of the northeast monsoon in October and continues till February, the synchronised bird census for 2023-2024 has been proposed to be conducted for wetland (both inland and coastal) birds on January 27 and 28 and for terrestrial birds on March 2 and 3.

According to the Forest Department, both the wetland bird census and terrestrial bird census will be conducted in a minimum of 25 locations per forest division. Experienced bird watchers, volunteers, NGO representatives, professional photographers, and Forest Department officials will participate in the State-wide census.

A significant drop in the number of bird species in the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, the Karikili Bird Sanctuary, and the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary were recorded in the 2022-2023 census, which covered a total of 644 wetlands. The terrestrial bird survey, conducted for the first time in March covering 931 spots over 49 forest divisions in 38 districts, showed more than 400 land-based species in the State.

A release from the Department said if any volunteers, school, college students, and professional photographers are willing to participate in the census, they should register their names with the concerned offices before the survey.

