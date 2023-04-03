ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission submits report on Kalakshetra allegations to government

April 03, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Chennai

Commission Chairperson A.S. Kumari presents a copy of the report to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women on Monday submitted to the State government the report of its inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment at the Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDCFA) in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

Commission Chairperson A.S. Kumari presented a copy of the report to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

On Monday, she called Kalakshetra Foundation director Revathi Ramachandran and the institute’s deputy director for a meeting.

“I told them that the safety of the students was of paramount importance and that the students will not feel safe until all those named by them are removed from the premises. I had also asked them for copies of the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) documents. They gave me other documents pertaining to the issue,” she said.

Ms. Kumari said the State government will study the report, conduct an inquiry based on it, and pass orders accordingly.

Exams from April 5

Meanwhile, RDCFA announced that exams would be conducted for students from April 5. The students said two exams were over, and they were preparing for the remaining tests. The Governing Board of the Foundation is said to have met and discussed the ongoing issue in the institution.

“Students have demanded that all the offenders be removed from the campus. They want them to be dismissed. But since tomorrow —Tuesday — is a government holiday, they have agreed to wait for one more day for the management to officially pass orders. We were informed that the Board had also planned to reconstitute the Internal Complaints Committee,” a source said.

The students of Kalakshetra recently launched an indefinite protest, seeking the dismissal of an assistant professor and three members of the theatre repertory, on the grounds of sexual harassment. They also sought recognition for the newly-constituted student body.

