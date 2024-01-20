Tamil Nadu spends more on NCD drugs after the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme was introduced, says Health Secretary

January 20, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s spending on drugs for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) has nearly tripled after the introduction of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference on the ‘Future of Medicine’, he attributed the increase in the NCD drug expenditure to the identification of the hidden NCD cases. MTM was launched in August 2021.

According to the official, in 2020-21, the NCD drugs budget, for both urban and rural, was ₹35 crore. In the following year, it was ₹52 crore. During 2022-23, the budget was ₹90.10 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a substantial increase in the allocation of resources, both from the National Health Mission (NHM) and the State budget, for the implementation of MTM. The NCD drugs budget, supported by the NHM, for treating patients with hypertension and diabetes stood at about ₹35 crore before MTM was introduced during 2020-21. It increased to ₹90.10 crore during 2023, not to mention the proportionate additional allocation from the State budget, the official said.

Through MTM, a pioneering scheme, women health volunteers take up household visits to screen persons for diabetes and hypertension, and bring those diagnosed with these conditions into the medicinal fold, he said. As of January 18, more than one crore beneficiaries have availed themselves of the first-time services and more than 3.7 crore beneficiaries continue to benefit from repeat services under MTM.

Mr. Bedi added that another scheme, Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48, under which the State government funds treatment of persons injured in road accidents for the first 48 hours up to ₹1 lakh, has helped in gradual reduction in the number of deaths due to road accidents.

He said Tamil Nadu has a total bed strength of 1.08 lakh, nearly 20,000 doctors, and over 38,000 nurses in the government sector. There are nearly 60,000 health care professionals, including physiotherapists and the staff of the allied health services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT