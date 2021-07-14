Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund invests ₹95 crore in affordable housing project

Ideal location: Thirumazhisai has good connectivity with both the city and the industrial corridors.

Funds will be used for the construction and development of a 2,700-unit complex in Thirumazhisai

The Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund (TNSF), managed by the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), has invested ₹95 crore in an affordable housing project by Vijay Raja Homes Private Limited.

The funds will be utilised for the construction and development of ‘VRX 360’, a 2,700-unit complex coming up at the Affordable Development Project in Thirumazhisai, a suburb in the western outskirts of the city.

TNSF is a Category I (Social) Alternative Investment Fund invested in by global investors like World Bank, and managed by the TNIFMC. It invests in environmental, social and governance compliant affordable housing impact projects for commercial returns.

According to a statement issued by JLL India, the advisor for the transaction, “This is the first time the World Bank has invested in an innovative finance vehicle to support and provide funding for good quality affordable houses by private developers.”

Affordable segment

“The affordable segment is our key focus and we believe in the government’s vision of housing for all,” said Chendilnathan, chairman and managing director, Vijay Raja Homes Private Limited.

“Thirumazhisai is an ideal location — with great connectivity to both the city, via Outer Ring Road, and the industrial corridors, via National Highway 4. The infrastructure will be enhanced with the development of the phase II project of the Metro Rail. Apart from the upcoming residential developments, it also houses large auto original equipment manufacturers and industrial estates,” said Siva Krishnan, managing director, Chennai and Coimbatore, and head of residential services, JLL India.