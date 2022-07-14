Tamil Nadu sets up climate change missions in all 38 districts

Collectors will be mission directors; District Forest Officers will act as climate officers

The Tamil Nadu government has established District Climate Change Missions in all 38 districts.

The missions will be headed by the Collectors as Mission Directors. The District Forest Officers will function as Climate Officers. The missions will help to strengthen the government’s climate response at the grassroots, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest.

The missions will create a strong policy support across all sectors of governance, devise strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bench-mark industries to move towards green manufacturing. They will also promote eco-friendly technologies, such as solar and wind energy technologies, biodegradable packaging and e-vehicles.

Educating local communities in the management of climate change and creating technologies for evidence-based green models for adaptation and practical models for green mobility are the other objectives.

The Collectors will have to prepare district-level climate change mitigation and adaptation plans, build capacity and provide inputs for low-carbon, climate-resilient development plans. Another key deliverable is strengthening the 'Meendum Manjappai' campaign against the use of single-use plastic.

The Collectors will also work towards strengthening Climate Smart Villages and create bio-shields in the coastal areas.

The government has initially sanctioned ₹3.80 crore for 38 district missions which will function under the supervision of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, a special purpose vehicle established to manage Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, Green Tamil Nadu Mission and Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission.