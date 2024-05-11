Tamil Nadu sets new organ donation record, over 100 deceased donors in 130 days

In just five months, Tamil Nadu has reached a record high in the number of organ donations this year. In 130 days, the number of deceased donor organ donations has crossed 100 in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said there were 102 deceased donors so far this year. There were 178 donors in 2023 and 156 donors in 2022.

According to the Health department, 102 donors in 130 days was a record high number of deceased donors ever since the deceased donor organ transplantation programme was launched in the State. A total of 324 major organs and 271 tissues were retrieved from these donors. Two hand transplants were also performed this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister and officials of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) attributed the rise in the number of organ donations to the Chief Minister’s announcement to accord State honours for deceased donors on September 23, 2023. Mr. Subramanian pointed out that this announcement was being replicated in a number of States in the country.

Soon after this announcement, several families of persons who were declared brain dead came forward to donate organs. 2023 saw 1,000 organs being retrieved from 178 donors, and were allocated for the benefit of patients in government and private hospitals, he said.

Following the government order, State honours were accorded to 159 deceased donors so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Gopalakrishnan, member secretary of TRANSTAN, said the announcement to honour deceased donors by the District Collector or an officer of equal ranking was a major step in the programme. ‘Honour walks’ by institutions also helped in improving awareness.

“Team of experts from various institutions were given structured reappraisal programmes. So far, teams from seven to eight medical colleges have participated in these sensitisation programmes organised at the Madras Medical College. They were taken through every step of the process,” he said.

He added, “A number of awareness initiatives have also been held to promote awareness on organ donations. The acceptance rate for organ donations has increased among the public owing to awareness and sensitisation initiatives.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.