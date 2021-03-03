Tamil Nadu sees 462 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Chennai

03 March 2021 01:37 IST

Number of active cases drops below 4,000, overall cases now 8,52,478

On a day when another 462 persons tested positive for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu reported only one death. The number of active cases dropped below 4,000.

The fresh COVID-19 cases took the State’s overall case count to 8,52,478 on Tuesday. Till date, a total of 12,502 persons have succumbed to the infection.

With the recovery of 473 more persons, a total of 8,35,979 persons have been discharged after treatment in the State, while 3,997 persons are currently under treatment for the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Chennai reported a single death due to the infection. The 74-year-old woman from Chennai had systemic hypertension and diabetes. She was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on February 26. She died on February 28 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Fewer than 10 cases

Of the 37 districts, Tirupattur had no new COVID-19 cases. As many as 24 districts clocked in fewer than 10 cases each. Out of this, three districts — Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur — had one case each.

In Chennai, 167 persons tested positive for COVID-19. There were 39 cases in Coimbatore, 33 in Chengalpattu and 21 in Tiruvallur.

Among the other districts, Thanjavur reported 19 COVID-19 cases, Kancheepuram 17, Tiruppur 15, Madurai 14, Erode 13, Tiruchi 12, Cuddalore 11 and Salem 10. One person, who had returned from Kerala, tested positive for the infection in Tenkasi.

Total tally

With the new cases, Chennai’s total COVID-19 tally stood at 2,35,888, followed by Coimbatore (55,838) and Chengalpattu (52,852).

Chennai accounted for a total of 1,771 active COVID-19 cases, followed by 379 persons in Coimbatore, 312 in Chengalpattu and 170 in Tiruvallur. In the last 24 hours, 50,209 COVID-19 samples were tested in the State. A total of 1,75,79,872 samples have been tested till date.

The number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State on Tuesday rose to 41,643, with persons above the age of 60 leading the table. A total of 14,903 persons above the age of 60 and 9,283 persons between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities were inoculated on the second day of the vaccination drive for the category.

This pushed the total number of persons vaccinated till date to over five lakh. A total of 5,23,033 persons have received the COVID-19 vaccinations in the State. On Tuesday, a total of 8,700 healthcare workers and 8,687 frontline workers were vaccinated across the State.

While 36,597 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, the remaining 5,046 received the second dose.

The vaccines were administered in a total of 1,309 sites. So far, a total of 3,72,187 healthcare workers, 1,15,598 frontline workers, 14,480 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities and 20,768 senior citizens were covered under the vaccination programme, according to the report by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.