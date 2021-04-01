Tamil Nadu sees 2,579 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai

With 19 more deaths, the State’s toll now is 12,719; Chennai’s daily count closer to the 1,000-mark

Another 2,579 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, pushing the active caseload to over 15,000 on Wednesday. Chennai’s daily count inched closer to the 1,000-mark as 969 persons tested positive for the infection, while seven of the 19 fatalities were recorded in the city.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 8,86,673. Presently, 15,879 persons are under treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Chennai’s active caseload crossed 6,000 as 6,255 persons were under treatment for the infection.

With 19 more deaths, the State’s toll stood at 12,719.

A 39-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital on March 22 with complaints of fever and cough for four days. She died on March 30 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 36-year-old man from Chennai died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on March 29 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Eight districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. There was an overall rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in many districts. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 250 and 273 cases respectively. There were 130 cases in Tiruvallur and 106 in Thanjavur. In Kancheepuram, 98 persons tested positive for COVID-19. There were 56 cases in Tiruchi, 55 in Tiruppur and 50 in Salem.

Eleven returnees — five from Delhi, three from West Bengal, two from Karnataka and one from Jharkhand — were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

A total of 1,527 persons recovered. Till date, 8,58,075 persons have recovered in the State. In the last 24 hours, 83,204 persons were tested. So far, 1,92,71,677 persons have been tested. Samples-wise, a total of 1,95,95,368 samples have been tested till date.