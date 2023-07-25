Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s Manarkeni App looks at conceptual learning

July 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an initiative to encourage students to understand concepts better and promote critical thinking, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has come out with an app called ‘Manarkeni’.

The app, which can be accessed free of cost, will have videos in English and Tamil based on concepts from the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus across all classes, which have been created by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

While videos will initially be made available for Class XII based on their first term lessons as well as for Classes VI to XI, the department aims to populate the app with videos for primary classes too over the next six months. The app can be found on the Google Play Store as ‘TNSED Student’.

“Learning must be made simple and enjoyable, and children must be taught in a manner that stimulates their mind. The videos on the app contain examples that children can relate to and practice well, with the aim of ensuring reinforcement of important concepts,” said R. Sudhan, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Model Schools.

Lessons based on the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus have been made available digitally through videos on YouTube, and as lessons on Kalvi TV in the past. What sets the Manarkeni app apart is the ‘learning path’ provided for all the concepts. For instance, a video available for Newton’s first law from the Class XI Physics syllabus, has a learning path that links it to videos of the concept from the time of its introduction in Class VI.

“This has been done to ensure that it addresses the needs of students in senior classes who might feel daunted for not knowing or forgetting the basics of some concepts. The app’s resources will help them and we hope that the 2D animation used will be appealing,” said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Also envisioned as an additional resource that can be used by teachers, the video lessons have 15 questions at the end to test the students understanding and knowledge.