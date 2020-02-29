Tamil Nadu rolls out system to prevent use of fake documents in land deals

CHENNAI

29 February 2020

Pre-mutation scrutiny of land records to be introduced on pilot basis

To prevent registration of landed property with fake documents and to reduce the burden on land buyers, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced the pre-mutation scrutiny of land records before registration of landed properties which do not have “online pattas”.

The pre-mutation scrutiny of land records would be introduced on a pilot basis in two taluks each in Krishnagiri district (Hosur and Soolagiri taluks) and Perambalur districts (Perambalur and Alathur taluks). However, a Government Order issued in this regard clarified: “Pre-mutation of land records may be made optional for those who have already obtained online pattas.”

“Earlier, the system was complex and the onus was on the land/apartment buyer to do the procedure, now it is for the seller to do this procedure. There were some cases where OSR area was illegally sold to buyers. Now, that can’t happen,” a senior official said.

Once the new system is implemented, a large piece of land divided into 20 sites with an intention of being sold, the specifics of each piece of land would have to be sketched, so that every buyer knows exactly what he was buying, he said.

As per the new system, before registering land, landowners in rural areas who have not obtained online pattas, must apply online for obtaining pre-mutation sketch for their proposed sale of land or transaction. After a payment of fee for pre-mutation sketch — ₹1,000 for an acre in rural areas and up to 2,400 sq. ft. in urban areas — the applications will be processed and sketch handed over within 30 days.

The surveyors will conduct field inspection, verify the records, prepare pre-mutation sketch and forward them to the Land Records Draftsman, which will be sent to Deputy Inspector of Survey for verification next.

Once the tahsildar approves the pre-mutation sketch with his/her digital signature, the sketch will be made available to applicants and the sub-registrar office concerned through e-service.

“After getting pre-mutation sketch, the applicant can register the sale of land, based on the particulars of land recorded in the pre-mutation records,” the G.O. said. The sketch can be obtained within 10 days under “priority category”, for a fee of ₹2,000 and could be obtained within 10 days.

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in July last year, announced that he would roll out a system to prevent registration of landed properties with the use of forged documents.