ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu resumes random testing of international passengers

December 24, 2022 01:08 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu on Friday resumed random testing of 2% of the international passengers arriving at the international airports in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore for COVID-19. All passengers arriving from foreign countries will be screened for their body temperature, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian informed the Union Health Minister at a briefing.

It was nearly a month ago that the State, following the Union government’s updated guidelines, stopped random testing of 2% of the international passengers. The testing resumed following the increase in the COVID-19 cases in a number of countries.

At a videoconference, Mr. Subramanian said that based on the Union government’s guidelines, the airport and district health authorities were instructed to coordinate and take samples, and other control measures effectively. The body temperature of all international passengers would be checked and follow-up measures would be taken as per the standard treatment protocol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tamil Nadu has been reporting fewer than 10 cases a day and the test positivity rate is 0.2%. The COVID-19 incidence is being monitored daily.

Mr. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu was among the few States having a Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facility. All positive samples were sent to the facility to detect new variants of the novel coronavirus, he said.

The Chief Minister convened a meeting of a high-level committee on December 22 to discuss the situation and the preparedness, given the rise in the cases in China, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and the U.S. He took stock of the availability of drugs, liquid medical oxygen, masks and beds and asked officials to maintain vigil, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US