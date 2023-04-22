Tamil Nadu reports two deaths, 528 new COVID-19 cases

April 22, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported two deaths and a small dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. A total of 528 persons tested positive for the infection in the State.

A 46-year-old woman from Ranipet was admitted to a private hospital in Vellore on April 5 with complaints of head ache and vomiting. She had diabetes and hypertension. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12. She died on April 19 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, ruptured aortic artery aneurysm, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

A 86-year-old man from Chennai with Parkinson’s disease and scoliosis was admitted to a private hospital on April 19 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing with COVID-19 positivity. He died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia, ARDS and congestive cardiac failure.

The fresh cases stood at 108 in Chennai, while it dropped to 54 in Coimbatore. There were 36 cases in Chengalpattu and 30 each in Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur. Four persons who returned from abroad and one from another State tested positive for the infection in the State.

A total of 6,744 samples were tested. According to Thursday’s data, the overall positivity rate dropped to 8.2%.

