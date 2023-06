June 18, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. There was one case each in Krishnagiri and Theni, while one person, who returned from Bangladesh, tested positive for the infection. Three persons were discharged after treatment. There were a total of 31 active cases in the State. A total of 2,707 samples were tested in the State.