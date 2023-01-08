ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports seven fresh COVID-19 infections

January 08, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Seven persons, including two who returned from Qatar and Paris, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Two persons each in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, and one person in Chennai tested positive. The State has reported 35,94,501 cases so far. As many as 15 persons were discharged. There were 71 active cases in the State. Till date, 19 passengers who returned from abroad have tested positive on arrival in the State. Of them, five were in home isolation and 14 have been discharged or cross-notified.

