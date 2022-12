Tamil Nadu reports seven fresh cases of COVID-19

December 25, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Villupuram reported one case each. Seven persons were discharged after treatment, while 43 persons were under treatment across the State. Chennai had 11 active cases. As many as 22 districts had nil active cases. Another 4,637 samples were tested in the State. ADVERTISEMENT

