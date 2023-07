July 08, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Only one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The sole infection was reported in Namakkal. Two persons were discharged after treatment and there were six active cases. A total of 1,291 samples were tested in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.