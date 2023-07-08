Tamil Nadu reports only one fresh COVID-19 infection

Only one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The sole infection was reported in Namakkal. Two persons were discharged after treatment and there were six active cases. A total of 1,291 samples were tested in the State.
July 08, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI
