June 03, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Of this, Chennai reported a single case, while two persons who returned from Malaysia and Singapore also tested positive for the infection. A total of 10 persons were discharged after treatment. The State has a total of 44 active cases. As many as 3,545 samples were tested.