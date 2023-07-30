Tamil Nadu reports five fresh COVID-19 cases

A total of five persons - three in Chennai and one each in Coimbatore and Theni - tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 29, 2023
The State has nine active cases. A total of 806 samples were tested.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
July 30, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - CHENNAI
A total of five persons - three in Chennai and one each in Coimbatore and Theni - tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 29, 2023
The State has nine active cases. A total of 806 samples were tested.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US