Tamil Nadu reports five fresh COVID-19 cases

A total of five persons - three in Chennai and one each in Coimbatore and Theni - tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 29, 2023
The State has nine active cases. A total of 806 samples were tested.
July 30, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - CHENNAI
