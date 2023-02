February 09, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Chennai reported four fresh cases, and Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Vellore reported one case each. The State’s overall tally stood at 35,94,699. Four persons were discharged after treatment while 36 persons were under treatment for the infection in the State. Chennai had 11 active cases. As many as 4,442 samples were tested in the State.