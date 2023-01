January 15, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chengalpattu, Chennai and Coimbatore reported two infections each, one person each tested positive in Kanniyakumari and Tiruchi. So far, the State has reported 35,94,558 cases. Seven persons were discharged, while 57 persons were under treatment at present in the State. As many as 13 persons were under treatment in Chennai. A total of 5,462 samples were tested.