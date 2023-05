May 12, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

A total 80 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. In Coimbatore, 15 persons tested positive for the infection followed by 13 in Chennai. A total of 174 persons were discharged, while active cases stood at 639. As per Wednesday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 1.3%.