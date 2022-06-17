Tamil Nadu reports 589 fresh cases of COVID-19

Chennai records 286 infections; there are 2,694 active cases in the State

A total of 589 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The fresh infections were reported in 29 of the 38 districts.

The daily caseload remained the highest in Chennai as 286 persons tested positive. There were 119 cases in Chengalpattu, while 39 persons in Coimbatore and 35 in Tiruvallur tested positive. Kanniyakumari recorded 20 cases, while there were 16 cases in Kancheepuram.

There were fewer than 10 cases each in 24 districts. Four returnees from the U.S., the UAE, Bangladesh and Himachal Pradesh were among those who tested positive.

So far, 34,59,586 persons have tested positive in the State. There were no deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. The discharge of 208 persons took the total number of recovered patients to 34,18,866.

At present, there were 2,694 active cases in the State. Of them, Chennai accounted for 1,311, while Chengalpattu's active caseload surpassed 500.

As many as 15,811 samples were tested. The overall test positivity stood at 3.7%. According to Thursday's data, Chengalpattu accounted for the highest positivity rate, at 12.6%.