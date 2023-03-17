ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 56 fresh cases of COVID-19

March 17, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu rose to 56 on Friday. The number of active cases crossed 300.

Coimbatore reported 14 cases, while there were 12 in Chennai. Three persons who returned from Thailand, Qatar and the UAE were among those who tested positive.

A total of 36 persons were discharged. The total active caseload rose to 304. These included 78 active cases in Coimbatore, 67 in Chennai, 30 in Salem, 20 in Chengalpattu and 15 in Tiruppur.

A total of 3,150 samples were tested. According to Thursday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 1.4%.

