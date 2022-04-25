Tamil Nadu reports 55 fresh cases of COVID-19

Chennai logs 37 new infections

On Monday, the State reported 55 fresh cases of COVID-19 of which 37 were in Chennai.

The fresh cases were reported in 10 districts. Apart from Chennai, there were five cases in Chengalpattu, three each in Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai, two in Virudhunagar and one each in Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Salem and Vellore.

So far, the State has recorded 34,53,607 COVID-19 cases. Deaths due to COVID-19 remained nil in the State.

The new infections pushed the active caseload to 362. Chennai’s active caseload rose to 221, while there were 43 active cases in Chengalpattu, 11 in Tiruvallur, and 10 each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram.

A total of 27 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,15,220. The number of samples tested in the State stood at 17,249. According to Sunday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate remained a little above 1%.

Vaccination report

A total of 1,47,183 persons were vaccinated across the State. Among them, 89,988 were children aged 12 to 14 years.

So far, the total vaccination coverage of government and private COVID-19 vaccination centres stood at 10,63,85,706. A total of 8,24,129 precautionary doses had been administered so far.