Tamil Nadu reports 527 fresh cases of COVID-19

April 19, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An inside view of the facility for treatment of Covid-19 patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A total of 527 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the State to 36,03,263. A 70-year-old woman succumbed to the infection.

The woman from Krishnagiri had diabetes and hypertension, and was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, on April 18, with complaints of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and vomiting. She died within one hour of COVID-19 pneumonia and septic shock. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 130 cases, followed by 65 in Coimbatore. There were 37 cases in Kanniyakumari and 34 in Chengalpattu. Six persons who returned from abroad were among those who tested positive in the State.

There were a total of 3,455 active cases in the State. They included 931 persons in Chennai and 326 in Coimbatore.

