ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 521 fresh cases of COVID-19

April 17, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 521 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

There were 140 cases in Chennai, while there were 45 cases in Coimbatore and 44 in Kanyakumari. There were 31 cases in Tiruchi 25 cases each in Tiruvallur and Tiruppur, 24 in Chengalpattu and 23 in Salem. Four persons who returned from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Singapore were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

As many as 386 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases rose to 3,330. Of this, Chennai accounted for 911 active cases, followed by 300 in Coimbatore, 272 in Kanyakumari and 226 in Chengalpattu. A total of 6,014 samples were tested in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US