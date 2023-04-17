HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu reports 521 fresh cases of COVID-19

April 17, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 521 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

There were 140 cases in Chennai, while there were 45 cases in Coimbatore and 44 in Kanyakumari. There were 31 cases in Tiruchi 25 cases each in Tiruvallur and Tiruppur, 24 in Chengalpattu and 23 in Salem. Four persons who returned from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Singapore were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

As many as 386 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases rose to 3,330. Of this, Chennai accounted for 911 active cases, followed by 300 in Coimbatore, 272 in Kanyakumari and 226 in Chengalpattu. A total of 6,014 samples were tested in the State.

