Tamil Nadu reports 509 fresh cases of COVID-19, one death

Three of the 38 districts have no fresh cases; 18 districts report fewer than 10 cases each

Three of the 38 districts have no fresh cases; 18 districts report fewer than 10 cases each

With Tamil Nadu reporting 509 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, three of the 38 districts had nil fresh cases and 18 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The State reported one death, of a 33-year-old man, due to COVID-19.

There were no fresh cases in Kallakurichi, Theni and Tirupattur, while four districts — Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur — reported a single case each.

In Chennai, 103 persons tested positive, while there were 48 cases in Chengalpattu and 35 in Coimbatore. The State’s overall tally of cases stood at 35,83,613.

The 33-year-old man from Ramanathapuram who had pulmonary alveolar proteinosis was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital on September 19 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He tested positive for COVID-19. He died on September 29 of COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. The State’s toll due to COVID-19 stood at 38,047.

As many as 538 persons were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries reached 35,40,100. A total of 5,466 persons were under treatment in the State.

A total of 14,301 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,94,39,594.