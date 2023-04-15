Tamil Nadu reports 493 fresh cases of COVID-19

April 15, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Another 493 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In Chennai, 132 tested positive, while there were 43 cases in Coimbatore and 41 in Kanniyakumari. Chengalpattu reported 31 cases, while Tiruvallur and Salem had 26 and 23 cases respectively. Five persons who returned from abroad — two from the UAE and one each from Malaysia, Sri Lanka and France — were among those who tested positive.

A total of 301 persons, including 102 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment, while the active caseload stood at 2,876. Chennai accounted for 829 active cases, followed by Chengalpattu, 251, and Coimbatore, 211. A total of 5,788 samples were tested in the State.

