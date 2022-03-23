Tamil Nadu reports 48 fresh COVID cases, nil deaths

22 districts in the State record no fresh infections

22 districts in the State record no fresh infections

Tamil Nadu reported 48 fresh COVID-19 cases and logged zero deaths on Tuesday. Of the 38 districts, 22 recorded no fresh infections.

According to the Health department, eight districts– Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur and Tirunelveli– reported either nil cases or cases in single digit for the last seven days.

Chennai reported 18 fresh infections. Fifteen districts had fewer than 10 cases each, of which, eight logged only a single case each. So far, the State has reported 34,52,490 fresh infections while the toll remained at 38,025.

In total, 89 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the overall number of recoveries to 34,13,930. The number of active cases dropped to 535. This included 189 active cases in Chennai.

A total of 29,192 samples were tested, taking the number of samples tested so far to 6,53,27,498.

As per Monday’s data, Ranipet had the highest test positivity rate in the State at 1.3%. From the 225 tests conducted here, only three tested positive. Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 0.5%.

As of date, 66 oxygen-supported beds, 60 non-oxygen supported beds and 27 intensive care unit beds were occupied in the COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State. A total of 73,219 beds were vacant in the State.

Vaccination count

A total of 1,96,759 persons, including 1,42,917 children aged 12-14 and 22,918 children aged 15-18 were vaccinated in the State on Tuesday. This took the total coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,03,36,217.

Till date, 7,72,025 children aged 12-14 were vaccinated with Corbevax. So far, 6,81,595 precautionary doses were administered, the daily report of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.