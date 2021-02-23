Tamil Nadu reports 449 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai tops with 151 cases; 6 deaths recorded; 14,754 persons vaccinated

As many as 449 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Chennai reported 151 cases, Coimbatore 40 and Chengalpattu 34. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 8,48,724.

Two returnees from Kerala and West Bengal were among those who tested positive for the infection. There was no new case in Kallakurichi, while 25 districts clocked fresh cases in single digits.

Chennai’s overall case count stood at 2,34,491, followed by Coimbatore (55,502) and Chengalpattu (52,497). The State accounts for a total of 4,091 active cases. Another 461 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged till date to 8,32,167.

Six persons succumbed to the infection — four in Chennai and one each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore.

All six had co-morbidities, and were aged above 50. They included a 55-year-old man from Chengalpattu with systemic hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease and diabetic foot. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on February 17 and died on February 20 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A total of 12,466 persons have died of the infection in the State till date.

As many as 50,202 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,71,70,947.

Dip in vaccination

After over 19,000 persons a day were vaccinated in the last seven days, the coverage dipped to 14,754 — 10,775 healthcare workers, 2,350 frontline workers and 1,629 police personnel — on Monday. Till date, 3,85,366 persons have been vaccinated in the State. The number of healthcare workers inoculated has crossed three lakh. A total of 3,06,930 healthcare workers, 46,226 frontline workers and 32,210 police personnel have received the COVID-19 vaccines till date.

While 9,841 persons received the first dose, the remaining 4,913 got the second dose of vaccine. Covishield was administered to 10,378 healthcare workers, 2,347 frontline workers and 1,629 police personnel. A total of 397 healthcare workers and three frontline workers received Covaxin, with no takers among police personnel. A total of 92 personnel attached to the Railway Protection Force and 27 election staff were also immunised.

The vaccination was held in a total of 687 sessions.