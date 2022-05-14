Tamil Nadu reports 44 fresh cases of COVID-19

May 14, 2022 00:07 IST

29 districts reported no fresh infection; active cases stood at 424

A total of 44 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Of the 38 districts, 29 had no fresh infection. Chennai logged 28 cases, Chengalpattu four and Coimbatore and Madurai three each, Tiruchi two, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur and Vellore one each. Among those who tested positive were two returnees from Goa.

So far, the State has recorded 34,54,556 cases. As many as 58 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 34,16,107 and the active cases stood at 424, of which Chennai accounted for 216, followed by Chengalpattu with 105.

A total of 16,543 samples were tested. So far, 6,63,72,611 samples were tested in the State. As of date, 24 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

Vaccination count

A total of 80,993 persons were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the total coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,76,89,640.

Of the 80,993 persons, 25,061 were children aged 12-14 and 29,355 persons aged 18-44. A total of 10,46,227 precautionary doses were administered so far in the State, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.