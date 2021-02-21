Tamil Nadu reports 438 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Karur, Perambalur and Villupuram register no fresh case; 20,563 more vaccinated

Tamil Nadu reported 438 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the 37 districts, Karur, Perambalur and Villupuram reported no fresh case, while six districts reported only one case each.

So far, a total of 8,47,823 persons have tested positive for the infection. Of them, 8,31,246 have been discharged after treatment, including 459 persons on Saturday.

Another six persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,457.

Three of the six fatalities were recorded in Chennai, while Chengalpattu, Thanjavur and Villupuram reported one death each. Among them were a 29-year-old woman from Chengalpattu. She had cerebellar astrocytoma and right pneumothorax, and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on February 3. She died on February 18 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Chennai reported 139 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 2,34,191. Coimbatore followed with 47 cases and Chengalpattu with 41 cases. A total of 31 persons tested positive in Tiruvallur and 22 in Kancheepuram. A total of 24 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

The number of active cases stood at 4,120 — 1,594 persons in Chennai, 408 in Coimbatore and 388 in Chengalpattu.

Samples tested

In the last 24 hours, 51,046 samples were tested. So far, 1,70,70,597 samples have been tested.

One government laboratory — Military Hospital, Wellington, the Nilgiris — was approved for COVID-19 testing. Now, there are 69 laboratories in the government sector and 188 in the private sector.

Another 20,563 persons — 13,664 healthcare workers, 3,630 frontline workers and 3,269 police personnel — were vaccinated on Saturday. So far, 3,70,612 persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu.

While 15,149 persons received the first dose, 5,414 persons got the second. Of them, 13,214 healthcare workers, 3,627 frontline workers, and 3,216 police personnel received Covishield, while 450 healthcare workers, three frontline workers and 53 police personnel received Covaxin. So far, 2,96,155 healthcare workers, 43,876 frontline workers and 30,581 police personnel have been inoculated.