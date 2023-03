March 15, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 40 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Coimbatore reported nine fresh cases and Chennai and Salem reported seven each. As many as 28 persons were discharged in the State. The number of active cases stood at 257. Coimbatore had 63 active cases and Chennai 57. A total of 2,690 samples were tested in the State.