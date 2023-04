April 27, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST

Fresh COVID-19 cases dipped to 382 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One person succumbed to the infection. There were 81 cases in Chennai and 51 in Coimbatore. A total of 532 persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 3,312 persons were under treatment in the State. A total of 7,162 samples were tested.