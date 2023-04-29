Tamil Nadu reports 321 fresh COVID-19 infections 

April 29, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

As many as 321 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chennai logged 62 cases, Coimbatore 44, Salem 28 and Kanniyakumari 23. The new cases took the State’s total tally of cases to 36,08,321. A total of 519 persons, including 108 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The active cases dropped below 3,000. There were 2,928 active cases, of which Chennai accounted for 596, Coimbatore 379, Salem 219 and Chengalpattu 200. A total of 65 persons were hospitalised. According to Friday’s data, the overall positivity rate of the State dropped to 4.9%.