ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 321 fresh COVID-19 infections 

April 29, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 321 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chennai logged 62 cases, Coimbatore 44, Salem 28 and Kanniyakumari 23. The new cases took the State’s total tally of cases to 36,08,321. A total of 519 persons, including 108 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The active cases dropped below 3,000. There were 2,928 active cases, of which Chennai accounted for 596, Coimbatore 379, Salem 219 and Chengalpattu 200. A total of 65 persons were hospitalised. According to Friday’s data, the overall positivity rate of the State dropped to 4.9%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US