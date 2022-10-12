Tamil Nadu reports 304 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 00:57 IST

There were 304 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Seven districts — Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Tirupattur — had no fresh case.

Chennai reported 78 cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 23 cases each. The State has so far reported 35,87,559 cases. A total of 424 persons, including 95 in Chennai, were discharged. This took the total recoveries so far to 35,45,061.

The State has a total of 4,450 active cases. These included 2,231 active cases in Chennai, 258 active cases in Chengalpattu and 242 active cases in Coimbatore. A total of 12,007 samples were tested.

