Chennai

Tamil Nadu reports 304 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 304 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Seven districts — Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Tirupattur — had no fresh case.

Chennai reported 78 cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 23 cases each. The State has so far reported 35,87,559 cases. A total of 424 persons, including 95 in Chennai, were discharged. This took the total recoveries so far to 35,45,061.

The State has a total of 4,450 active cases. These included 2,231 active cases in Chennai, 258 active cases in Chengalpattu and 242 active cases in Coimbatore. A total of 12,007 samples were tested.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 12:59:45 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tamil-nadu-reports-304-fresh-cases-of-covid-19/article65998232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY