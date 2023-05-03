Tamil Nadu reports 251 COVID-19 cases, one death

May 03, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 251 cases of COVID-19 and one death on May 2, 2023.

A 57-year-old man from Nilgiris was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on April 29 with complaints of fever. He had diabetes and hypertension. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30, and died on May 1 due to sepsis with septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 47 followed by Coimbatore with 34 cases. A total of 469 persons were discharged and a total of

2,279 persons were presently under treatment for COVID-19 in the State.

As many as 5,952 samples were tested.