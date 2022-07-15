Tamil Nadu reports 2,312 COVID-19 cases, one death

Tamil Nadu reported 2,312 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, a 71-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, was admitted to the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, Chennai, on July 10, with complaints of loose stools, cough and breathing difficulty. He had systemic hypertension, diabetes, old cerebrovascular accident, left hemiplegia, Parkinson’s disease and psoriasis. He died on July 14 due to sepsis, septic shock, respiratory failure, COVID-19 pneumonia, acute kidney injury, co-morbidities and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The State had last reported a death on July 7. So far, it has recorded a total of 38,029 deaths.

Chennai’s daily COVID-19 count continued to dip. The city recorded 618 cases, taking its tally so far to 7,75,070. There were 370 cases in Chengalpattu, 168 in Tiruvallur and 153 in Coimbatore. Seven districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. This took the overall case tally to 35,13,121. A total of 2,682 persons, including 905 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment, while the active caseload stood at 17,487.

As many as 33,058 samples were tested. A total of 834 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.