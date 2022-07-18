Tamil Nadu reports 2,223 fresh cases of COVID-19

A total of 2,223 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 575 cases followed by Chengalpattu (308). There were 162 cases in Coimbatore and 112 cases in Tiruvallur. Tirunelveli recorded 85 cases, while there were 77 cases in Salem and 70 in Kancheepuram.

The new cases pushed the State’s tally so far to 35,20,000. A total of 2,402 persons were discharged after treatment. This included 638 persons in Chennai, 432 persons in Chengalpattu, 165 in Tiruvallur and 119 in Coimbatore.

The number of persons presently under treatment for COVID-19 stood at 16,906. While there were 5,770 active cases in Chennai, Chengalpattu accounted for 2,458 active cases and Coimbatore for 1,049 active cases. Tiruvallur had 912 active cases.

A total of 33,312 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,77,22,251. The State’s overall positivity rate was 6.7%.

A total of 885 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Of this, 328 were oxygen supported beds and 478 were non-oxygen supported beds.

Due to administrative reasons, two private laboratories - Life Diagnostic Centre, Tiruchi and Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore - were removed from the Indian Council of Medical Research list of approved laboratories.