Tamil Nadu reports 214 COVID-19 cases

53 persons test positive for the infection in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Bureau CHENNAI
October 23, 2022 00:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 214 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 35,90,452.

In Chennai, 53 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 21 cases in Chengalpattu, 13 in Coimbatore, 11 in Krishnagiri and 10 in Tiruvallur. While three districts — Karur, Nagapattinam and Tirupattur — had nil fresh cases, the remaining districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 402 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the number of recoveries so far to 35,49,088. There were a total of 3,316 active cases in the State. Of them, Chennai had a total of 1,652 active cases. There were 146 active cases in Chengalpattu, 134 in Coimbatore and 110 in Krishnagiri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 10,312 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,96,90,527.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app