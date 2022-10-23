Tamil Nadu reports 214 COVID-19 cases

53 persons test positive for the infection in Chennai

A total of 214 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 35,90,452.

In Chennai, 53 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 21 cases in Chengalpattu, 13 in Coimbatore, 11 in Krishnagiri and 10 in Tiruvallur. While three districts — Karur, Nagapattinam and Tirupattur — had nil fresh cases, the remaining districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 402 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the number of recoveries so far to 35,49,088. There were a total of 3,316 active cases in the State. Of them, Chennai had a total of 1,652 active cases. There were 146 active cases in Chengalpattu, 134 in Coimbatore and 110 in Krishnagiri.

As many as 10,312 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,96,90,527.