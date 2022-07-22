Chennai

Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 COVID-19 cases, one death

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 22, 2022 00:44 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 00:44 IST

Tamil Nadu logged 2,093 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.

In Chennai, 516 persons tested positive for the infection, while Chengalpattu reported 269 cases. There were 178 cases in Coimbatore and 104 in Tiruvallur. A total of 78 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem and 75 in Kancheepuram.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The State has so far reported 35,26,351 cases of COVID-19 and 38,031 deaths. A 63-year-old man from Coimbatore was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing on July 13. He tested positive for COVID-19 and had 60% lung involvement. He had systemic hypertension and diabetes. He died on July 21 due to respiratory failure, co-morbidities and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 2,290 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,71,816. The active caseload fell marginally to 16,504 of which 5,519 were in Chennai.

As many as 34,662 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,78,21,272. The overall positivity rate stood at 6.03%. Presently, a total of 803 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
health
Read more...