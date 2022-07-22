Tamil Nadu reports 2,093 COVID-19 cases, one death

Tamil Nadu logged 2,093 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.

In Chennai, 516 persons tested positive for the infection, while Chengalpattu reported 269 cases. There were 178 cases in Coimbatore and 104 in Tiruvallur. A total of 78 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem and 75 in Kancheepuram.

The State has so far reported 35,26,351 cases of COVID-19 and 38,031 deaths. A 63-year-old man from Coimbatore was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing on July 13. He tested positive for COVID-19 and had 60% lung involvement. He had systemic hypertension and diabetes. He died on July 21 due to respiratory failure, co-morbidities and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 2,290 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,71,816. The active caseload fell marginally to 16,504 of which 5,519 were in Chennai.

As many as 34,662 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,78,21,272. The overall positivity rate stood at 6.03%. Presently, a total of 803 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.