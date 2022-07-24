Tamil Nadu reports 2,014 fresh COVID-19 infections

Chennai’s daily case count dipped to 431

A total of 2,014 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In Chennai, the daily case count further dropped to 431. As many as 212 persons tested positive in Chengalpattu, while there were 178 cases in Coimbatore. The cases breached the 100-mark in Virudhunagar, where 118 persons tested positive. There were 89 cases in Tiruvallur, 77 in Salem, 63 in Kancheepuram and 61 in Erode.

The State has recorded 35,30,398 COVID-19 cases so far. As many as 2,324 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,76,523.

The active cases fell to 15,843. Chennai accounted for 5,213 active cases and Chengalpattu 1,948. A total of 35,011 samples were tested in the State.

Five government laboratories— government district headquarters hospitals in Mannargudi, Kumbakonam, Kovilpatti, and government hospitals in Sivakasi and Udumalpet— were approved for COVID-19 testing recently.