Tamil Nadu reports 16 fresh COVID-19 cases

December 01, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 30 of the 38 districts did not report any fresh infection. Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kanniyakumari reported three cases each. So far, the State has reported 35,94,144 cases. As many as 38 persons were discharged after treatment, which took the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,55,897. The number of active cases dropped below the 200-mark. A total of 198 persons were currently under treatment in the State. There were 32 active cases in Chennai, 27 in Kanniyakumari, 25 in Coimbatore and 24 in Chengalpattu. Nine districts had no active case. With another 5,547 samples tested, the total number of samples tested in the State crossed seven crore.

